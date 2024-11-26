Perez scoops British Historic Rally Championship title

Perez and Bowen had a great rally winning Historic Class

Chesterfield and Matlock Motor Club’s Seb Perez is the Motorsport UK Fuchs Lubricants British Historic Rally Champion of 2024 writes Paul Horton.

It was a rather bazar week for the 25-year-old, with a “sting to the tale” who announced he had become champion before last weekend’s Rally Anglo Caledonian had even taken place, based in the forests around Northern England and Scotland.

Perez had been leading the championship for the last few rounds, but it had gone down to the wire for the last event, with Mark Higgins in his Triumph TR7 V8 who had been keeping Perez on his toes and on his rear bumper.

Last Monday Higgins pulled out of the event after an injury and handed over the accolade to Perez, 20 years since Seb’s Dad Steve Perez had won the championship.

Winning Ways - Perez did it British Champion in the making.

“I can’t quite believe it. I was really looking forward to a head-to-head, serious epic battle at the weekend with Mark Higgins, I’m wishing him a speedy recovery.” Said Perez.

Onwards and upwards, Perez was still committed as usual to taking part in the event, with co-driver Dale Bowen in the Chesterfield based Dansport prepared Amigos Tequila Beer sponsored Porsche 911RS, where they finished first in historic class and second overall in the rally.

It was the final round of the Motorsport UK Fuchs Lubricants British Historic Rally Championship and due to the bad weather from Storm Bert forecast, the rally was to start on Saturday later than planned with some stages cancelled for competitors, spectator and Officials safety concerns.

The event would still be the longest and toughest event in the 9-round championship, offering still over 130 miles of gravel forest stages.

The first stage SS1 Ash Park 1, Perez took things steady, the snow filled stage was tricky in places but didn’t deter the rally supreme finishing the 4.21 miles and coming out second in Historic Class.

The second stage, Kershope 1 was a similar affair for the duo, taking second again in Historics and 12 seconds adrift of the leader. 14th overall.

The third stage of the day was a re-run through Ash Park 2, Perez was even better, taking command in Historic class and second overall, beating the four-wheel drive rally machinery in the snow.

A phenomenal boost on stages 4 and 5 (Kershope 2 / Buck Fell 1) saw Perez extend his fortunes, he moved up to first overall and in Historic Class and time for service halt in at Greenside for re-fueling and essential repair work.

SS6 Gowanburn 1 followed, the conditions remained tricky with snow and ice playing its part and seeing some retirements on the way. It wasn’t stopping Perez and Bowen, with Bowens clear pace note commands and some exceptional driving from Perez the pair came out of the 10.70-mile stage again with top honours, they were a leading class to beat.

SS7 and SS8 were cancelled due to delays and conditions in Kielder Forest.

Sunday was another day, SS9 Castle O’er 1 was a 5.64-mile blast through a twisty gravel forest section, the snow had turned to wet and muddy conditions, but the Porsche was going strong, some great service work from the Dansport team was making it a strong rally for them. 6 minutes and 43 seconds saw them out the other side and in second spot, one second adrift off the new leader, Robinson and Collis in an Escort RS1800.

The next two stages (SS10 Twiglees 1 / SS11 Windyhill 1) Perez was flying remaining 2nd overall and holding onto the number one slot in Historics.

SS13 Castle O’er 2, saw the gravel churned up from earlier and treacherous in places, to add to this they had a gearlever break on the second loop, they finished the stage in first place overall and in historic class.

Twiglees 2, stage 14 the pair completed the 10-mile stage and came out unscathed in 5th place but still held onto their first pace in Historics, dropping to second overall.

To finish the rest of the event all things went the way they wanted, they took victory in the Historic Class and second overall in the rally. What a week it had been for Perez, sporting a windscreen banner “British Historic Rally 2024 Champions” said it all.

Afterwards Perez said “It’s been hell of a season, so pleased to get the championship. Conditions were tricky with 18 inches of snow in places and was just a matter of getting through. Saturday was good with an extra push on Sunday, to reap a great result.”