Perez Extends lead in British History Rally Championship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield’s Seb Perez extended his lead in Round 6 of the Fuchs Lubricants British Historic Rally Championship last weekend (20-21 July), finishing the Nigel Ferguson Fabricators Tour of Epynt Rally in second place.

Chesterfield’s Seb Perez extended his lead in Round 6 of the Fuchs Lubricants British Historic Rally Championship last weekend (20-21 July), finishing the Nigel Ferguson Fabricators Tour of Epynt Rally in second place reports Paul Horton.

24-year-old Perez and co-driver Dale Bowen take to the 8 special stages of Welsh tarmac totaling 80 grueling miles, based around the military ranges near to the Llandovery start and finish, in Carmarthenshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-day event saw the Chesterfield based Dansport prepared, Amigos Tequila Beer sponsored Porsche 911SC in action, Saturday’s stages comprising of 25.6 miles over 4 stages with a service area midway, Leg two saw another 4 stages and three service halts, with a total distance of 54.4 miles.

CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERS: Perez and Bowen take second place on the Tour of Epynt Rally.

Saturdays leg one saw an afternoon start in rainy, Welsh weather making the tarmac slippery, but this was a lesser challenge for Perez, a master in those conditions and renowned for his winning ways both in rallying and his circuit racing skills in the wet stuff.

SS1, the Curzon Wealth Management stage of 2.18 miles saw Perez blast his way through the stage, he finished it in third place with a time of 2:16s and only two seconds off the Escort RS 1800 Mk11 of Nick Elliott and Dave Price in second with Mark Higgins and Carl Williamson in the Triumph TR7 V8., taking the honours.

Perez knew that this could well turn into a three-way battle to the end with Higgins chasing him in the championship the pressure was on. This was the way things went for the next two stages, seeing Perez still there in the mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On SS4, Mosley’s Rolling Road stage Perez took second place, he finished the 10.6-mile stage in second place with a time of just over 9 minutes and finished the day in third place overall.

Sunday’s second leg was double the distance, an all-day affair, not one stage less than 13 miles long and would be tough.

The first stage up was SS5, Godspeed Brakes stage, 13.04 miles and Perez was geared up to show both leader Higgins and second on the road Elliott what he and the #201 Porsche were made of.

Second through the stage would do for Perez with Higgins again getting the upper hand by 10 seconds, the pair moving up to second overall in the event.Special stages 6 and 7 were a similar affair Perez and Bowen hanging on to second on each stage and second overall, but Higgins was increasing his first-place lead on them.Last stage of the rally, SS8 Davies & Davies Furniture stage slower, Perez taking fourth fastest sandwiched in between Escorts with Higgins taking command. Perez was 22 seconds off Higgins, and it had been a tough weekend to match his pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Perez taking second place overall, he won all eight stages in the historic class and leads the overall championship by 30 points.

Afterwards Perez said: “A first time on Epynt and really enjoyed it, it was a tough rally and take second place, thanks to Dale (Bowen) for keeping me on the tarmac throughout and to Dansport again for a great job as usual.”