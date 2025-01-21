Panthers win a thriller on the road in Market Rasen

Scrum time

In a match that had everything— dramatic comebacks, surprise officiating twists, and a mystery spectator— Chesterfield Panthers triumphed in a thrilling cup tie away to Market Rasen.

After a few weeks of fixtures cancelled due to bad weather, the Panthers were back on the field for what was a must-win game. Despite a string of late changes to the lineup, the Panthers managed to grind out a narrow victory, winning 25-20 in a hard-fought contest.

Market Rasen, a quaint, old-fashioned rugby club in the heart of Lincolnshire, provided a warm welcome to Chesterfield, despite the chilly conditions and cramped changing rooms. The matchday atmosphere was alive with energy, and though the weather was less than kind, both teams were raring to go from the outset.

The Panthers' reshuffled lineup included several last-minute adjustments. With Ian sidelined due to flu, Benno moved to hooker, while Dylan's pre-match injury forced a change in the back row. Despite the upheaval, Chesterfield’s forwards came together well. Max, Ben R, and Benno provided a powerful presence in the scrum, while second-row pair Alfie and Ben G tackled with ferocity and won the lineouts. Meanwhile, back-rowers Fynley, Denver, and Jayden formed a formidable defensive trio.

Big Tackle

The match started at a cracking pace, with Market Rasen's forwards testing the Panthers' defence. Chesterfield's line held strong early on, but Market Rasen struck first after a series of powerful forward drives, with their number 8 scoring under the posts, taking the lead 7-5.

Not to be outdone, the Panthers hit back swiftly. Dyfan, always a threat on the ball, darted over for the first of his two tries in the first half. Despite the missed conversion, Chesterfield reclaimed the lead at 7-10. Market Rasen responded with a try of their own, levelling the score at 12-12. As halftime approached, a controversial try from the hosts, just avoiding being pushed into touch, saw them edge ahead 17-12 at the break.

The second half saw the Panthers rally with renewed intensity. Blaine leveled the scores at 17-17 with a clever try, and after a tense period of sustained pressure, Sam, recovered from injury, slotted a cool-headed drop goal to give Chesterfield a 17-20 lead.

As the game entered its final stages, the Panthers launched another lethal attack. The ball was spread wide, and Harry finished off a flowing passage of play with a try, stretching the Panthers’ lead to 17-25. But Market Rasen, not willing to give up without a fight, attempted a drop goal, which was controversially awarded despite the referee’s uncertainty about whether the ball had gone over. That left the hosts just 5 points behind, with time running out.

In the dying moments, Market Rasen mounted one final attack, but a dramatic twist occurred. As the hosts sent a clearing kick downfield, the ball appeared destined for touch—only for a mystery spectator to boot it back into play, allowing Market Rasen to charge forward. The referee, however, blew his whistle to signal the end of the match, leaving Chesterfield to celebrate the hard-earned victory.

Despite a few controversial moments, the Panthers deservedly took home the win. Jayden, with his powerful running and solid defence, was named Player of the Match. Off the field, the "Pink Stetson" (a humorous post-match award) was shared between the referee and his touch judge for the contentious drop goal.