Owen hits six for Clowne Comets in Chesterfield Sunday League

Jacob Owen had a day he will always remember after scoring six goals in a game for Clowne Comets.

Jacob Owen hit a superb double hat-trick for Clowne Comets in HKL TWO as they blew Dronfield Wanderers away with a stunning 10-1 win, their second in succession after losing their first five.

Joining Owen in the rout were Owen Lester, who scored twice, Rhys Cunnington and Danny Bratton.

Elsewhere in TWO Bolsover Town Seniors recorded an excellent 3-1 win at Mutton to go seven points clear at the top. Elliott Nunn hit his fifth and sixth goals of the season as Hasland Club beat Brampton Victoria 6-1. Joe Newton also scored twice, Joe Oakley and Lewis Warwick one. Tibshelf Seniors also picked up three points as they beat Shinnon 5-1.

Up in HKL ONE Eyam took full advantage of leaders White Star's postponement at Doe Lea to move into pole position as Elliott Crilley scored twice in a narrow 4-3 win at Butchers Arms. Oliver James with his sixth of the campaign and Tom Ibbeson scoring the other two, Adam Hall twice and Ethan Blackbourn hitting Butchers goals. Brampton Rovers claimed the points in their game with Grassmoor Sports as Nico Degirolamo scored twice, Sam Finlaw, Jacob Priestnall and Dominic Fitzpatrick once in a 5-2 win. Clowne Wanderers claimed a much needed win, beating Brampton Moor Rovers 2-0, the first in five games.

HKL THREE bottom side Staveley Town took on leaders Killamarsh Juniors and thanks to two Leighton Mycroft claimed what could turn out to a vital point in a 2-2 draw. Dan Keenan helped himself to a treble for Galaxy Vets in their game with Clay Cross Town and still ended up on the losing side as Alfie Brittain, Callum Gill, Chris Hooper, Will Moss and Bailey Mathoon's goals saw Town win 5-3. John Pye headed into their game with Industry looking for their first win of the season and achieved it as goals from Sam Davies, Callum Humphries, Josh O'Conner-Farey and Luis Trindle earned them a narrow 4-3 victory. Tupton Tap and Creswell Barnett were deadlocked at 1-1 as their game went into added on time Lewis Spencer having scored for Tap, Leon Spalding for Barnett when up popped Jamie Marples to hit a 94th minute winner for Tap. Matt Crowe has been in good form for Espial this season and added two more to his goals tally to lead his side to a 5-1 at Hepthorne Lane, Jordan Hendly scoring twice in the win, Mark Moreley once.

Into HKL FOUR and Max Higginson scored goals number six and seven of the season to lead All Inn to a 5-3 win at Wingfield White Hart, All Inn going second in the table as a result. Sam Payne and Ben Haynes joining him on the score sheet. Jordan Hunter scored twice, Stanley Pashley once for Hart. Two Max Ling goals plus a third and fourth from Devon Boler and Ross Camm earned Dronfield Oak a 4-2 win over Chesterfield Town whilst Whitwell beat Spartans 3-2, Green Utd beat Glapwell Gladiators 6-3 and Tibshelf Community and Elm Tree drew 3-3.

Creswell Black Diamond hit the top of HKL FIVE following a 2-1 win over Byron Tap, Andy Thompson scoring twice Connor Doan once as Liam Marriott scored Tap's goal. A tight game at Hasland Community went the way of visitors Pilsley Community Development who, thanks to goals from Denny Bush, Shane Marriott and Gareth Lewin shaded the game 3-2. Crown and Anchor beat Duke of Brampton, all three goals coming in the first forty-four minutes, Gianluka Beard one and forty-four minutes, Lucas Owen on twelve.

Courage Development Reserves striker Matt Towndrow has been deadly in front of goal so far this season and he hit goal number fifteen on Sunday as his side beat Carr Vale 3-1 in HKL SIX, Chris Hall and Jacob Sparks joining him on the score sheet. Brimington Three Horse Shoes good form continued with a 6-0 win at Chesterfield Town Reserves in which Charlie Holmes scored twice, Joe Holmes, Nathan Goulding, Luke Slater and Luke Read once. Tupton Tap Reserves had two players sent off in their game at Spartans Reserves however it didn't prevent them from winning the game as two efforts from Kyron Ball plus a goal apiece from Josh Dale and George Maude earned them a narrow 4-3 victory. Town CFC hadn't won before Sunday but they ditched that unwanted millstone by superbly beating Hasland Community Reserves 7-0. Leaders Woodthorpe Inns fine form continued with a 4-0 victory over Tibshelf Community Reserves in which Laurie Fletcher scored twice, Dean Billyeald and Adam Cahilll once.

There was one County Cup game as New Houghton took on Fanzinees Utd A in the Notts FA Sunday Senior Trophy and Reece Toone's goal took the tie to a penalty shoot-out which the HKL LEAGUE club won4-3.