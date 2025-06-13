Outwoods FC U15 Girls shine in first overseas tournament

Outwoods FC U15 Girls team

Outwoods FC U15 Girls are celebrating after returning from their first overseas tournament held in Spain last weekend, where they triumphed in the Plate Final, winning all but one match against a strong Austrian side.

The team, which trains weekly and competes in both the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire leagues with matches every Saturday and Sunday, has grown into a close-knit and competitive squad.

This season, the team has received a significant boost thanks to sponsorship from Kidching, a local business committed to empowering young girls through sport. “We believe in the power of community and the confidence that sport can instil in young people,” said Sarah Blair, co-founder of Kidching. “Supporting the Outwoods U15 Girls is about more than just football, it’s about helping them build skills and self-belief that will last a lifetime.”

Kidching, as the main kit sponsor, has provided the team with new training tops, socks, and match kits. They are joined by co-sponsor WUKA, a brand known for championing women and girl’s health and empowerment. Their joint support has helped the team look and feel their best on and off the pitch.

The recent European tournament marked a new beginning for the team, offering a chance to compete internationally and gain invaluable experience. With teams from across the continent, the event showcased the talent and determination of the Outwoods squad, culminating in their well-earned Plate Final victory.

Outwoods FC continues to be a beacon for youth sport in the region, and with the backing of community-minded sponsors like Kidching and WUKA, the future looks bright for these youngsters.