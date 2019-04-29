'We haven't achieved anything in my eyes, this is a season I would forget about' - Chesterfield boss John Sheridan keen to move on

John Sheridan has told his players to forget all about the 2018/19 season and focus on achieving something next term.

The manager has continually praised the Chesterfield squad for the way they responded to his and Glynn Snodin's arrival, dragging themselves from the relegation zone to their final position of 15th, after a flirtation with the top half.

But he's also keen to point out that the Spireites should never have been in that situation, so his season shouldn't be celebrated as a success.

"We haven't achieved anything in my eyes, the club should never even be in and around where they were," he said.

"The achievement is staying in the division, now we're trying to get out of it at the other end.

"It's not something to shout about, even though they've done brilliant given where they were and how vulnerable they were. We just move on now.

"This is a season I would forget about, one the players should forget about and move on, try to achieve something next season."

Sheridan's focus has been steadily shifting towards next season ever since National League safety became inevitable.

He expects an even more difficult division to get out of, but welcomes the challenge.

"There's some good teams coming into the league. Torquay have got a very good, very experienced manager, Stockport, Notts County possibly.

"It'll be a tougher league next year, some big strong teams coming in.

"But the more competitive the better for us I think."