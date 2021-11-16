South Wingfield skater Abigail takes gold at Skate London Synchro 2021

Abigail took gold home from London after an event to remember.

She was part of the Ice Dreams team from Nottingham Synchronised Skating Academy that took top slot at the event on Monday.

The event saw skating teams from around the UK join to reunite in competition following a very long break due to Covid 19.

Abigail, who is a student at Highfield School, Matlock, said: “During lockdown training became very different for us all and we kept our selves fit and motivated via off ice Zoom sessions with our team of amazing coaches three times a week.

"It kept us focused and engaged, holding our team spirits high.

"When we got back on the ice the drive, determination and passion from everyone shone through and our team is stronger now than ever.