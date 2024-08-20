Serving the community: Alfreton Welfare Recreation Ground tennis courts reopen after renovation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four refurbished tennis courts in Alfreton have officially been reopened as part of a £119,000 renovation programme.

The work, which is part of the biggest ever transformation of park tennis facilities across Britain, has been funded by Amber Valley Borough Council, supported by the LTA Tennis Foundation, and managed by the LTA.

As celebrities and royalty turned out for Wimbledon last month, thousands of would-be champions were inspired to pick up their rackets as the action unfolded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Borough Council hopes that the re-opening of the renovated Alfreton Welfare Recreation Ground tennis courts will now serve as further inspiration to carry on the sport.

Photo by John Fornander on Unsplash

Attending the facility's official opening event on Friday, July 26, were Cllr Chris Emmas-Williams, Cllr Steve Marshall-Clark, Cllr Emma Monkman, Cllr John McCabe and Cllr Amina Burslem.

Cllr Marshall-Clarke said: “The extensive work has provided a significant boost to sporting facilities in Amber Valley. It will ensure the viability of this facility for years to come."

Cllr McCabe added: “Sport and exercise is the backbone of a healthy and thriving community, so we’re absolutely delighted to see this project come to fruition. Who knows, one day these facilities might inspire a future Wimbledon champion!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the refurbishment, the courts have undergone court resurfacing, new security fencing, new tennis posts and nets, repainting of the walls both internally and externally, and a new digitally coded gate system.

Opening event celebrations included community play for free sessions supporting the Barclays Big Tennis Weekend. Players on the day were presented with water bottles, t-shirts and stickers, while rackets, balls and coaching advice was provided by a local tennis coach.

A nationwide programme of investment is reinstating thousands of existing park tennis courts currently in poor or unplayable condition for the benefit of communities across the country, providing vital opportunities for children and adults to get active.

Julie Porter, Chief Operating Officer at the LTA, said: “After months of hard work, we’re delighted to see the park tennis courts at Alfreton Welfare Recreation Ground officially back open to the public, and in better shape than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Public tennis courts are such vital facilities for getting active and we want as many people as possible, of all ages and abilities, to pick up a racket and enjoy playing tennis. Thanks to this investment the sport will be opened up to more players, for years to come.”

With the 2024 Olympic Games underway, tennis fever is spreading and there’s no better time to get involved. So, grab your kit and visit the AVBC website to book one of the newly refurbished courts in Alfreton.

The new booking systems and gate access technology means it is now easier to get on court in Alfreton allowing advance booking to guarantee availability.

The courts are priced at £5 per court per hour, £7.50 per court per hour when floodlights are used or £35 for an annual household pass.