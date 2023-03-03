See if you or your kid is amongst these pictures of Chesterfield schoolchildren playing sport - including kids from Spire Junior School, St Mary's, Tupton Hall and Hasland Hall School
Playing sport at school can often lay the foundations for a long leisure sporting career in adult life.
For some PE lessons were hated, but for many it was a welcome break from the classroom and a great chance to have fun.
It was certainly the latter for children in our latest gallery of sporting days at schools around town.
