See if you or your kid is amongst these pictures of Chesterfield schoolchildren playing sport - including kids from Spire Junior School, St Mary's, Tupton Hall and Hasland Hall School

Playing sport at school can often lay the foundations for a long leisure sporting career in adult life.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
3 minutes ago

For some PE lessons were hated, but for many it was a welcome break from the classroom and a great chance to have fun.

It was certainly the latter for children in our latest gallery of sporting days at schools around town.

If you have any retro pictures for us, email [email protected]

1. 2016 Early Rider Festival

Chesterfield School Sport Partnership’s 2016 Early Rider Festival, during which almost 700 infants from across the town took part in 12 cycling-themed activities.

Photo: Edward Dingwall

2. Snooker Womens Day

Snooker Womens Day at Sheffield Winter Garden. Pictured is Ladies World ranked No 3 Rebecca Kenna giving instuction to pupils from Spire Junior School.

Photo: JPI

3. Tupton Hall School

Tupton hall school's U15 football team in 1974. Were you part of this team?

Photo: ugc

4. Snooker Womens Day

Ladies World ranked No 3 Rebecca Kenna giving instuctions to Natilley Caudwell from Spire Junior School.

Photo: Steve Ellis

Chesterfield