Seb Perez takes victory in style at Grand Prix de l’Age d’Or in France

The 22-year-old was taking part in France’s oldest historic race car meeting two weeks after being deprived of a podium spot by a time penalty at round two in Belgium.

Things only got better for Perez in France as he was top end of the timing tables throughout his time at the picturesque French circuit.

Joined by his usual racing team mate, Nottinghamshire’s Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship driver George Gamble, the pair were on a mission to bring some silverware home with them from the classic endurance race.

Seb Perez and George Gamble with their Porsche and trophies in France.

Perez’s Tuthill Porsche prepared #41 Franklin and Sons sponsored short wheelbase 2.0 litre 1965 Porsche 911 was immaculately turned out, after the usual detailed preparation to it had been worked on by their Tuthill Historic Porsche race engineers.

Free practice saw Perez second fastest over 19 laps of the demanding circuit, topped only by British Touring Car Driver Andrew Jordon and his teammate Mark Sumpter.

Qualifying saw Perez and Gamble again battle with Jordon and Sumpter to claim second fastest and a front row place on the grid, just 0.383 seconds behind their rivals.

Sunday’s 90-minute race saw Perez drive first and he would overtake Sumpter on lap two pulled away gradually during the first 32 laps, Gamble taking over and continuing the job as the race finished after 52 laps with the pair 25 seconds clear.

An ecstatic Perez and Gamble appeared on the rostrum with cheers from the team.

Afterwards Perez said: “It was a fantastic weekend and we were very quick. The qualifying session fast putting us on the front row for the race, the weekend went very well.”

He added “We got some fastest laps and George did a great job finishing the race off. The team at Tuthill Porsche did a great job as usual and the car ran faultlessly.”