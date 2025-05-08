Ripley Rascals Swimming Club's cheque to Children In Need, pictured in 1992.Ripley Rascals Swimming Club's cheque to Children In Need, pictured in 1992.
Ripley Rascals Swimming Club's cheque to Children In Need, pictured in 1992.

Retro gallery: More sporty pics from Derbyshire’s past

By Mark Duffy
Published 8th May 2025, 14:17 BST
We have dipped into our picture archives once more to find another selection of sporty images dating back as far as 60 years ago.

We’ve again unearthed a large selection of sport-related photos from the Chesterfield and Mid-Derbyshire area, taken from the 1960s up to the mid-1990s.

Have a look to see if you recognise any of the teams or individuals pictured by our photographers in that era.

You can see the previous gallery HERE

Ripley and Heanor cubs, scouts and beavers sports day during the 1990s.

1. Retro sport gallery

Ripley and Heanor cubs, scouts and beavers sports day during the 1990s. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Alfreton Sunday League presentation night photo taken in 1985.

2. Retro sport gallery

Alfreton Sunday League presentation night photo taken in 1985. Photo: Eric Gregory

Photo Sales
Chesterfield FC in the 1967/68 season.

3. Retro sport gallery

Chesterfield FC in the 1967/68 season. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Amber Valley Rugby Club in their new kit in 1987.

4. Retro sport gallery

Amber Valley Rugby Club in their new kit in 1987. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice