Heanor swimming club awards, 1986Heanor swimming club awards, 1986
RETRO GALLERY: 37 sport-related photos from Derbyshire from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s

By Mark Duffy
Published 31st Jan 2025, 10:30 BST
For our latest retro sport gallery, we’ve gone full on black and white!

We’ve unearthed a large selection of sport-related photos from the Chesterfield and Mid-Derbyshire area, taken from the 1960s up to the mid-1990s.

Have a look to see if you recognise any of the teams or individuals pictured by our photographers in that era.

Aldercar school netball team, 1968.

Aldercar school netball team, 1968. Photo: George Eyre

1991 - Chesterfield v Mansfield Town

1991 - Chesterfield v Mansfield Town Photo: Mansfield Chad

Amber Valley girls gymnastic club sponsored tumble, 1985.

Amber Valley girls gymnastic club sponsored tumble, 1985. Photo: Eric Gregory

Alfreton town FC team picture, 1962.

Alfreton town FC team picture, 1962. Photo: George Eyre

