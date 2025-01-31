RETRO GALLERY: 37 sport-related photos from Derbyshire from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s

We’ve unearthed a large selection of sport-related photos from the Chesterfield and Mid-Derbyshire area, taken from the 1960s up to the mid-1990s.
Have a look to see if you recognise any of the teams or individuals pictured by our photographers in that era.
1. Retro Derbyshire sport photos
Aldercar school netball team, 1968. Photo: George Eyre
2. Retro Derbyshire sport photos
1991 - Chesterfield v Mansfield Town Photo: Mansfield Chad
3. Retro Derbyshire sport photos
Amber Valley girls gymnastic club sponsored tumble, 1985. Photo: Eric Gregory
4. Retro Derbyshire sport photos
Alfreton town FC team picture, 1962. Photo: George Eyre
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.