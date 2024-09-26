Planning begins for next season as Chesterfield look to build on season to remember

Chesterfield Cricket Club chairman Nigel Mallender is looking to a bright future.

Chesterfield Cricket Club are celebrating a golden season but planning has already started for next year.

The Queen's Park club enjoyed a summer of success with their first and second teams both winning promotion in the Derbyshire County League.

That means the first team will be in the Premier Division next season, three years after being relegated, while the seconds have bounced back to Three North at the second attempt.

Chairman Nigel Mallender feels the success on the field is down to the players - and also to an enormous amount of work by people behind the scenes.

He said: "It's been a phenomenal year but it's also been two years of significant progress. "When I became chair in July 2022 the Club was at a low ebb. "We then appointed people into great roles and they injected a lot of energy and positivity throughout the Club both on and off the field."

Mallender added: "The measure of where we are as a club is how we perform on the field. But you can't perform on the field without a strong off-the field team. "The Club is now in a fantastic position." However strong the foundations, the players still have to perform - and Chesterfield's have produced the goods in style. The firsts, led by Club captain Harry Wilmott, won 18 of their 22 games to top Division One and the seconds, skippered by Adam Woodhouse, lost only twice to be champions of Division Four North.

Mallender said: "That is an incredible effort. Much of it is down to the enthusiasm, work ethic and positivity of our superb captains. "I'm so chuffed for Harry and for Adam. And I am delighted for everyone associated with the Club. It’s been an incredible year."

Kemira Wijenayake, the Club's overseas player, has been a wonderful success on and off the field.

In all competitions the Sri Lankan scored 831 runs and took 55 wickets but he was also a key figure behind the scenes, particularly in coaching the juniors, and always with a smile on his face.

However, Mallender was keen to stress that the promotions were down to having strong squads with everyone making vital contributions, particularly in closely-fought late-season games.

He said: "We've a young squad who train hard and enjoy playing together and each other's successes. It’s been a real team effort throughout the season. "And the people we’ve brought in have been excellent, fitted in perfectly and have fantastic energy.

"When you build a strong culture and positive environment people want to be part of it, you can see that by the amount of new members we have and by a number of players approaching us over the winter wanting to play here." Mallender is determined that this season's success should be a stepping-stone for the next challenge.

“We want to savour these special achievements but we are also planning for 2025 and beyond.” he said.

For next season there may be one or two additions to the squad.

But Mallender thinks the Club have strong foundations in place to ensure a bright future, saying: "We've got a strong junior section and I'm looking for more of our juniors to step up into the senior sides."

He added: "Chesterfield Cricket Club is back where we believe we belong and we will be doing our utmost to make an impact in the Premier Division."