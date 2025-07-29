Padel and skateboarding facilities set to transform Derbion’s former Eagle Market space

Derbion is significantly expanding its leisure offering as community sports operators Social Sports Society and Flo Skatepark are set to arrive at the centre this autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in London to unite communities through sport, Social Sports Society will open one of the UK’s largest indoor padel centres at Derbion this autumn, marking its third location outside London following successful venues in Birmingham and Manchester.

Padel is now one of the UK’s most rapidly expanding sports, known for its simple rules, fast-paced play and inclusive appeal. Played in doubles on an enclosed court about a third the size of a tennis court, the sport is as social as it is active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Derbion, the new 54,773 sq ft venue will bring padel right into the city centre, with Sports Social Society committed to offering free or low-cost sessions for schools and local groups to help grow the game at a grassroots level.

Social Sports Society will open 10 padel courts at Derbion this autumn

Flo Skatepark will join Social Sports Society, taking on a 20,828 sq ft space to create a world-class skateboarding hub for the East Midlands.

Supported by Sport England and accredited by Skateboard GB, Flo Skatepark will offer lessons for all ages and abilities, host regular events and lead creative programmes designed to get people active and involved. The space will also serve as a venue for exhibitions, community gatherings and collaborations with brands such as Vans.

Both these exciting openings will coincide with the completion of Derbion’s Eastern Gateway development, which will transform this area of the city as well as create a new feature façade and urban garden for Derbion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beth McDonald, Managing Director at Derbion, said: “The arrival of Social Sports Society and Flo Skatepark will perfectly align with the completion of our new Eastern Gateway, as we create a destination where more people want to spend their free time.

Flo Skatepark is also set to open at the Derby-based shopping centre

“The amazing new padel courts and skatepark, together with the upcoming new urban garden and the nearby Derby Theatre, will further boost footfall and dwell time as we continue transforming this area of Derbion.

“Social Sports Society and Flo Skatepark will allow locals of all ages and abilities to enjoy these fantastic sports and try something new. The arrivals will also significantly expand our leisure offering, ensuring Derbion remains the go-to day out destination for people across the region.”

Tom Rooney, CEO of Social Sports Society, commented: “This new venue at Derbion will allow us to continue our efforts to help unlock new community spaces across UK urban areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are proud of our reputation as ‘the good padel people’, so to ensure we live up to this, we will be giving away over 250,000 free or discounted hours to schools and community groups over the next five years. Through this, we can bring padel to a new audience and help to grow the game across the East Midlands.”

Your World

Mark Deans, Chair of Flo Skatepark, added: “We can’t wait to open this fantastic new skateboarding hub for the East Midlands at Derbion.

“This new space will allow us to bring a high-quality skateboarding experience to both new and established skaters across the East Midlands. Skateboarding is synonymous with urban environments, and we look forward to using this space to unite sport, culture, and retail as we bring the community closer together.”

Social Sports Society and Flo Skatepark will open at Derbion this autumn.