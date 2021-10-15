North Derbyshire Running Club take on city marathons

The recent relaxation rules has seen a return to the mass participation big city marathons for athletes from North Derbyshire RC.

Friday, 15th October 2021, 4:05 pm
John Sanderson runs in Manchester.

First out of the blocks at Chester marathon on 3rd October was debutant Andrew Thorley completing the 26.2 miles distance in 2:56.48 (61st).

The Manchester marathon saw club captain John Sanderson as the first NDRC home in a personal best 2:42.18 (71st).

Fellow vets Miles Winter (2:51.56 ) and Dean McLaughlin (2:52.56), both making their debuts at the distance, were next with the fantastic Kasia Ra not too far behind in 2:53.23.

Ra in the process broke the long standing female club record and placing 1st Vet female 40.

Dan Teasel (3:11.45) Wayne Church (3:12.48) Tom Topham (3:14.48) Chris Hunt (4:00.42), Andrew Elliott (4:06.29), Grace Walker (4:09.25), Paul Boden (4:16.32) Steve Beddoe (4:16.33) John Pummell (4:39.12) Jon Ayres and Nichola Ayres (both 4:57.33) also completed the distance.

On 10th October Veteran Martin Dawson took second place overall (2:53.29) at the tough Eden project Marathon in yet another fanstastic debut at the distance.

At possibly the world's most iconic race the London marathon, North Derbyshire had Andy Gray (3:42.09) followed by Club chairman Andy Hall (3:49.01) Chris Hunt (4:19.54) Kim Gray (4:42.15) Sara Thompson (4:47.52) and Joan Pons-Laplana (4:59.43).

