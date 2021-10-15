North Derbyshire Running Club take on city marathons

John Sanderson runs in Manchester.

First out of the blocks at Chester marathon on 3rd October was debutant Andrew Thorley completing the 26.2 miles distance in 2:56.48 (61st).

The Manchester marathon saw club captain John Sanderson as the first NDRC home in a personal best 2:42.18 (71st).

Fellow vets Miles Winter (2:51.56 ) and Dean McLaughlin (2:52.56), both making their debuts at the distance, were next with the fantastic Kasia Ra not too far behind in 2:53.23.

Ra in the process broke the long standing female club record and placing 1st Vet female 40.

Dan Teasel (3:11.45) Wayne Church (3:12.48) Tom Topham (3:14.48) Chris Hunt (4:00.42), Andrew Elliott (4:06.29), Grace Walker (4:09.25), Paul Boden (4:16.32) Steve Beddoe (4:16.33) John Pummell (4:39.12) Jon Ayres and Nichola Ayres (both 4:57.33) also completed the distance.

On 10th October Veteran Martin Dawson took second place overall (2:53.29) at the tough Eden project Marathon in yet another fanstastic debut at the distance.

At possibly the world's most iconic race the London marathon, North Derbyshire had Andy Gray (3:42.09) followed by Club chairman Andy Hall (3:49.01) Chris Hunt (4:19.54) Kim Gray (4:42.15) Sara Thompson (4:47.52) and Joan Pons-Laplana (4:59.43).