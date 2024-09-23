Ashover (red and black) were beaten 5-2 by Wirksworth Ivanhoe Res at Milken Lane.

Ashover welcomed Wirksworth Ivanhoe Reserves to Milken Lane on a day for their new season sponsors but all the talk was of Mr Ashover Football Club manager Don Carline who is now in his 40th year of managing the side.

A remarkable achievement in any role today but non more so in that it surpasses modern day greats such as Sir Alex Ferguson [26 years] and Arsene Wenger [22 years].

Don has seen many highs through the clubs years in varying leagues and cups including The Hope Valley League, Midlands Regional Alliance, Central Midlands Football League and Central Midlands Alliance in its new guise. Although recent times have been more lean on the success front his passion for the game and grassroots football in his village are there for all to see.

Today he was first there and of course last away but his commitment to Ashover Fc has been second to non since he took over aged 22 when his father, the previous manager, fell ill.

Match referee Syd Atwal gathered both teams and spectators on the pitch before the game and made a lovely speech to recognise the achievement and the bringing together of communities that clubs at the grassroots levels achieve.

High flying Ivanhoe were the visitors to the picturesque village today and the first half was a fast paced and superbly competitive encounter Morgan Boyle gave Ashover the lead after 25 minutes but three minutes before the break the visitors equalised through a back post header from Harley Taylor.

Within eight of the re start a free kick from wide out on the half way sneaked its way over the Ashover keeper and under the cross bar a remarkable goal to give the visitors the lead and Ashover looked like a burst ballon. The deflation continued when they conceded three more goals in a five minute spell thanks to a Tom Donovan brace and a Reece Marshall strike. With five minutes remaining Joe Moss reduced the arrears for Ashover but it was too late to deny an impressive Wirksworth Iavnhoe victory.

In post war manager reigns Don now chases Guy Roux of Auxere [43 years], but there is one more obscure name Jimmy Davies of Liverpool side Waterloo Dock Fc who completed 50 years when he retired aged 71 at the end of the 2012/13 season for him to set his sights on.

One things for sure though records or not Don will be back next week and the week after for his beloved Ashover Fc.