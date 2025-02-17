Heanor Paratriathlete triple-crown winner visits Windsor Castle to pick up his award

Dave Ellis (left) and his guide Luke Pollard.

Last year was a momentous year for Heanor’s Dave Ellis as, along with his guide Luke Pollard, he became Paralympic, World and European paratriathlon champion.

And 2025 has started in fine style as well, as on Wednesday 12 Feb he visited Windsor Castle to pick up the prestigious award from the Prince of Wales for services to paratriathlon.

Dave, who started competing at an international level in paratriathlon in 2014, had won every other title in the Men’s PTVI (visually impaired) category and after a mechanical caused him to miss out in Tokyo, Paris 2024 saw him step up to the top of the podium. With him every step, pedal and stroke along the way was his guide, Luke Pollard, who will be presented with his MBE later in the year.

As well as winning numerous titles last year, Dave and Luke picked up a number of other awards towards the end of the year. They received the Bill McGowran Trophy, which recognises the achievements of sportsmen, sportswomen and teams with impairments at the prestigious Sports Journalist of the Year awards, before taking home the male Athletes’ Athlete of the Year. This trophy is awarded by the British Elite Athletes Association on behalf of current and former World Class Programme athletes.

Dave and Luke join a long list of triathletes and paratriathletes who have received honours in recent years including Alistair Brownlee, Non Stanford and Alex Yee.