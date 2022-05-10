Competitors at the start of the men's race. Photo: Nick Rhodes.

GALLERY: Chesterfield's Queen's Park hosts Derbyshire 5k Championships

It proved to be a gorgeous, sunny and warm morning at Queen's Park on Saturday for the Derbyshire 5km Championships, hosted by North Derbyshire Running Club at its own No Walk in the Park race and organised by Wayne Church.

By Mark Duffy
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 3:04 pm
Updated Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 3:18 pm

Check out our gallery of images from the event, courtesy of Nick Rhodes.

For a race report, CLICK HERE.

1. Derbyshire 5k Championships

Competitors at the start of the men's race.

Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales

2. Derbyshire 5k Championships

The men's race in full swing.

Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales

3. Derbyshire 5k Championships

The Queen's Park tarmac takes a pounding.

Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales

4. Derbyshire 5k Championships

Action from Queen's Park.

Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Queen's ParkChesterfield
Next Page
Page 1 of 4