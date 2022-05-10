Competitors at the start of the men's race. Photo: Nick Rhodes.
GALLERY: Chesterfield's Queen's Park hosts Derbyshire 5k Championships
It proved to be a gorgeous, sunny and warm morning at Queen's Park on Saturday for the Derbyshire 5km Championships, hosted by North Derbyshire Running Club at its own No Walk in the Park race and organised by Wayne Church.
By Mark Duffy
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 3:04 pm
Updated Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 3:18 pm
Check out our gallery of images from the event, courtesy of Nick Rhodes.