Success for local runners as Chesterfield hosts Derbyshire 5k Championships at Queen's Park

In the men’s race, Sam Gibson of Rotherham (15:18) was crowned Derbyshire 5k champion with Aston Perrin (15:21) and Ryan Haw (15.26), both of Long Eaton, taking silver and bronze. All three broke the course record.

North Derbyshire Running Club's own Charlie Bell, Miles Winter, Steve Gascoyne and Tom Topham combined to take the Derbyshire silver team prize with Chris Leach, Dan Teasel, Jim Furniss and Andy Todd claiming bronze.

In the ladies race there was a good nip and tuck race to be crowned Derbyshire ladies' race champ.

NDRC's ladies Derbyshire 5k champions.

Emma Holt was leading Sam Iliffe for much of the way, before Iliffe drew away and finished in 19:05, taking taking the overall win and being crowned Vet 35 champion. Holt was eight seconds behind in 19:13 taking senior gold.

It was a NDRC 1-2-3-4 ladies' clean sweep, with Hannah Barnett and Emily Baynes ably backing Iliffe and Holt up to take the ladies' team prize.NDRC men’s results:Charlie Bell 16:25, Miles Winter 16:35, Steve Gascoyne 16:59, Tom Topham 17:30, Dan Teasel 17:40 Chris Leach 17:55, Jim Furniss 18:01, Andy Todd 18:28, Jack Morley 19:03, Martin Cooper 19:14, Ian Monaghan 19:16, Bryce Ward 19:26, Joan Pons-Laplana 20:27, David Leese 21:42, Chris Hunt 22:04, Alan Ashburner 22:57, David Brown 23:29, Ian Lilly 23:32, John Murray 24:00Robert Booth 24:39, Dave Hicken 24:56NDRC ladies results:Sam Iliffe 19:05, Emma Holt 19:13, Hannah Barnett 20:06, Emily Baynes 20:10, Lucy Price 21:01, Grace Walker 22:11, Cindy Woodhead 22:20, Ann Barker 22:36, Kerry Lynch 34:26