Leon Haslam is in a relaxed mood on the grid as he shares a laugh with Red Dwarf star Danny John Jules.

Smalley’s Leon Haslam and the ROKiT Haslam Racing squad are heading home with a brace of top 10s after a tough weekend at Brands Hatch.

After finishing seventh in Saturday’s opening Bennetts British Superbike race at the Kent track, the ‘Pocket Rocket’ was hoping to improve further during Sunday’s two races.

Starting sixth on the grid for Sunday’s Sprint race, he got one of his trademark flying starts and shot up to third, before a mechanical problem hit and he dropped down the order.

However, the race was red-flagged on Lap Eight, allowing the crew time to make a few swift changes ahead of the five-lap re-start. Starting from seventh, he moved up to sixth almost instantly and moved up to fifth on the second lap, closing right up to the rider in fourth but just ran out of time to move further up the order, settling for fifth at the flag.

Keen to improve further in the final 20-lap battle later in the afternoon, he started from fourth and made a very quick start, moving straight up to third.

Unfortunately, the issues that had blighted the earlier race returned and he was left to battle through the race, dropping down to 11th at one point before clawing back a place on the penultimate lap to finish 10th.

Once again, he was the top BMW finisher in both races and leaves Brands Hatch sitting eighth in the championship, with five events and 15 races still to run this year.

Haslam said: “The sprint race a bit tough. We kept having an issue which meant we dropped back. Luckily, the race got red-flagged which allowed us to make a little change for the restart.

“We got a good start and ended up fifth, the pace was very similar to yesterday, possibly good for maybe a second place but we were really really struggling to get the bike to stop and pass people.

“In that last, 20-lapper, from lap one we had the same problems again so it was a tough race. We got a good start, dropped back and I couldn’t really pass anyone. I did have a good battle with [Jason] O’Halloran and [Josh Brookes] at the end and I managed to get Brookes on the last lap but the results weren’t what we really wanted this weekend.”