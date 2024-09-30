Derbyshire's Wayne Madsen scores over 1,000 runs for the season yet again

Wayne Madsen scored over 1,000 runs in the season for the seventh time.

What would otherwise have been a decidedly unmemorable final day was rescued by the veteran stalwart, whose sixth century in this fixture took his career tally of first-class runs against Leicestershire to 2,032 at an impressive average of 63.50.

The 40-year-old hit 11 fours and a six in an unbeaten 105, although it was not a chanceless century. He was dropped at midwicket on 72, which would have left him tantalisingly on 1,999 against the Foxes.

Madsen’s century also took him past 1,000 first-class runs for the season for the seventh time in his career.

“It is pretty special to get to 1,000 runs in a season,” he said. “It is a feat you are always striving for as a batter and I’m extremely proud, especially to have done it after our first game of the season was completely washed out.

“I always enjoy batting here, it is a good wicket to bat on and I’ve been fortunate enough to make some runs against Leicestershire.

“It adds a little bit of joy to what has been a disappointing season for us in red-ball cricket. We struggled at the beginning, and not getting Mohammad Amir at the start of the season was a big blow, because he could have helped us win a few games. We played for a large part of the season without overseas players, which has been a factor but we have not been consistent enough in our performances.

“As a collective, we have to look at ourselves and really finding the grit and resilience to win games of cricket has to be at the top of our focus, as well as certain skill sides we have to get right.

“In this match, it was mentioned off the cuff early doors that there might be a way that we could have had two declarations, but nothing was agreed. But to play pretty good cricket through his game and come away with a draw is good for us psychologically. And had it been a longer game we would have been pleased with the way we played.

“Looking ahead to next season, I’ll be 41 in January but I still have that hunger to play for Derbyshire and I’m fully intending to play in all formats again.”

Skipper David Lloyd made 73 as Derbyshire posted 252 for three declared in their first innings in reply to Leicestershire’s 280 all out, in which Lloyd’s three for 43 was his side’s best performance with the ball. The first two days of the match had been lost to the weather.

Nonetheless, it is a season Derbyshire will want to forget after finishing bottom of the Division Two table with just one win from 14 matches, while it did not reach the conclusion Leicestershire had been hoping for in August, when they were still contention for a promotion place.

Three draws and two defeats in their last five matches put paid to that ambition and 2025 will be their 20th consecutive season in Division Two.