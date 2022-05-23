Derbyshire lose Suranga Lakmal to injury as they're well beaten by rivals Nottinghamshire

Haseeb Hameed made 93 and Ben Slater 64, the openers sharing an unbroken partnership of 167 to see their team home within a single session - albeit one extended by almost 20 minutes to avoid the players having to return after lunch.

The Trent Bridge side take 23 points but their fourth win in six matches so far was not enough to dislodge Middlesex from the top of the Division Two table.

Derbyshire, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat under the stewardship of new head coach Mickey Arthur, although given their depleted bowling ranks they always faced a tough task against a strong Nottinghamshire line-up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haseeb Hameed was in fine form with the bat to help his side to victory.

Two of the bowlers due to start this match, Suranga Lakmal and Anuj Dal, dropped out injured at the 11th hour, Dal as late as Thursday morning, after the original team sheet had been submitted.

Another, Luis Reece, suffered a groin injury after bowling less than nine overs in the first innings.

Arthur said: “We are really disappointed with that performance. I don’t think we were as sharp in the game as we have been all season. We lost soft periods of the game and that was something that really disappointed me.

“The performance is not a reflection of how we have played this season. We have set our standards really high and this is one game where we didn’t possibly meet those expectations

“I’ve got no doubt about the fight and effort that the guys put in, we just didn’t do it for long enough periods in the game and that was the disappointment for me. We still competed, but we are not here just to compete, we are here to win.

“It didn’t help that we lost two major players on the morning of the game and with a small squad that’s tough to counter, but that gave opportunities to Nick Potts and Alex Hughes who stepped in and did a good job.