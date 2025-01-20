Fast bowler Blair Tickner will return to Derbyshire for the 2025 season.

Tickner, 31, initially joined Derbyshire for the 2024 campaign and featured in seven matches across the Vitality County Championship and Vitality Blast, before returning to New Zealand early, after his wife Sarah was diagnosed with leukaemia.

With Sarah now on the road to recovery, Blair will re-join Mickey Arthur’s side for all formats in 2025. He has played for his nation 34 times, claiming 47 international wickets, while his career haul stands at 450.

He is currently among the leading wicket-takers in the Plunket Shield (first-class), Ford Trophy (List A) and Super Smash (T20) this season, with a combined 31 dismissals.

Head of Cricket, Mickey Arthur, said: “We never got to see the best of Blair in his first spell with us, there was a lot going on off the field, but he was the consummate professional and we were always eager to bring him back for 2025.

“His record deserved to be better last season, we dropped chances off his bowling and if we take those, his average comes right down. I’m confident we will be better in that regard in 2025, and Blair should reap the rewards, because he’s a very good bowler.

“With the likes of Zak Chappell, Harry Moore, Pat Brown and Blair all vying to take the new ball, I’m very excited about our attack in 2025.”

Tickner added: “Despite everything, I loved my first spell with Derbyshire and I’ve kept in touch with the players and coaches, the Club have supported me massively and I’m looking forward to getting back to England and showing what I can do.

“I think everyone would agree that I have unfinished business with Derbyshire, I couldn’t show my quality first time around and I’m coming back hungry to do just that and win games for the county.”