Seb Perez and Gary McElhinney with their classic Porsche.

The 22-year-old, fresh from winning the Rally Clasico Isla Mallorca the week previously, stormed his way to second place in the Rally Ciutat de Manacor 2022.

He was again at the wheel of the classic Dansport-prepared Amigos Tequila Beer-sponsored 1974 Porsche 911 RS, with navigator Gary McElhinney by his side.

The rally, based in Escudería Ciutat de Manacor da-li gas comprised of a route of 294.84 km and of that 121.34 km was on closed tight and twisty tarmac roads above the town, run over five stages that were used twice or three times during the event.

This was the first time Perez had encountered the rally that was a mix of more modern rally machines than the week before, and with an entry list of 34 starters Perez and McElhinney were the only crew from outside of Spain.

The rally started from Manacor town with the first special stage between Mil Lagos to Sant Llorenç, Perez blasting through the 19.45km stage full of tight corners in the Porsche in record time leaving some of the modern day competitors in dust.

The stage was repeated as SS3 and again Perez was the master. They repeated the next five stages using their experience sweeping the road clean for the back markers and became leaders on SS6, the 7.4km asphalt of Son Crespí to Manacor.

The next four stages saw a battle commence between the top markers in the event but Perez never made a mistake as he pushed the Porsche to its limits.

The pair struggled on the next five stages to get that little bit of extra grip, taking command of second place on each stage to the finish line to the Porsche 997 GT3 Cup 3.8 of David Antonio García and Rudy Hensen who were 25 seconds ahead.

Perez said: “We are very happy with the result, it was a good battle from start to finish. There was around 30 seconds between the top three, we were second on every stage and was good to compete against some of the modern rally cars.”