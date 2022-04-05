Chesterfield race ace Seb Perez takes second place at Mugello Circuit in Italy

Seb Perez in action at Donington Park in the same Porsche in which he raced in Italy. Photo: Steve Hindle.

The 22-year-old swapped his rally gloves for racing boots and was hoping to make an impression on the circuit just as he had done rallying two weeks previously, winning two events in Spain.

He was joined by his long-term racing team mate, Nottinghamshire’s George Gamble, who flew out to Italy from testing for his Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship debut this season to join him and their aim was for a win from the start in the classic endurance race.

They were armed with the classic race car, Perez’s #41 Franklin and Sons sponsored 1965 Porsche 911, that the pair had previously raced in the UK last season in the Historic Masters and Silverstone Classic and prepared by Chesterfield motorsport out fit Dansport.

The 2 Litre Cup race series, in its fifth year, has seen more than 100 drivers take part to race in the closely-fought grids that attract between 35 and 40 all of the same car and one of the only one =0make series in the World for 911 series Porsche models.

Friday’s testing in the wet went well for the pair as they lapped the 3.259 mile circuit with its 15 turns and a 0.709 mile long straight 13 times, finishing fourth fastest topping 131.1kph. Gamble was first in the cockpit for seven laps and Perez finished the proceeding six only 0.864secs off number one spot.

Qualifying on Saturday was a mix of wet and drying track conditions and Perez was first man out for the first five laps, while Gamble finished off the other four laps and they managed a best time of 2:23.789secs to put them eighth fastest in a very busy session for Sunday’s race

Perez lined up on the wet grid on the fourth row for the 90-minute race, as soon as the lights went out Perez was not letting any of the cars in front out of sight.

By the end of lap one Perez was up to fifth place and a lap later he was in fourth spot. By lap five Perez had thundered into P2 and nine seconds off the lead

Four laps later and he had shaved the time down to 5.7 seconds and was putting all pressure on the number one slot and taking fastest lap in the race at the same time

Lap 21 saw Perez take the lead amidst cars pitting for fuel and driver changes and again putting his foot down to take another fastest lap of the race

A pitstop on lap 23 saw a swift driver change as Perez helped Gamble into the seat and out like a flash saw the #41 re-join in second place and as the half way mark approached Gamble was only 4.7 seconds off the front marker

Gamble got stuck in traffic he fended off very well passing and lapping back markers, slowing his progress at times but by lap 33 he had taken the session best time

Lap 37 saw the chequered flag come out for Gamble to finish the dynamic duo’s race for a second place podium and 17.373 seconds behind the leading car

Perez said: “It was a fantastic weekend from start to finish. I have enjoyed every minute of it. The car is totally different to the modern day machinery I have been racing on and off over the past few years but I’m up for the challenge, it’s a car you have to be focused on.

“The car ran faultlessly and a big thanks to the guys at Dansport for keeping it going and to George (Gamble) for a faultless drive.