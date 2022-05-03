Brampton Rovers U10s win Scarborough tournament without conceding a goal

The SCI Scarborough Mitre Ultimatch tournament took place over two days and the team top of the league at the end were the winners.

Rovers played ten matches, winning eight and drawing two and also not conceding a goal through the entire tournament, ensuring they finished 12 points clear of the second-placed team.

Seth Murray was immense as the goalkeeper, while goals were scored by Jack Millan, Ethan Wall, Layton Gibbins, Harrison Allwood, Emilio Petrillo, Harrison Vine, Henry Wood, while Landon Watts and Ben Rosling were was solid in defence.

Brampton Rovers' players are pictured with their trophies and former Leeds boss Simon Grayson.

Their coach, Julian Wall, and his assistants Andrew Millan and Simon Watts said they were extremely proud of the team and their fantastic attitudes and hard work.