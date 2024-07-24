Belper hockey star Hollie Pearne-Webb aims to add to Olympic medals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​For Hollie Pearne-Webb, preparing for an Olympic Games is nothing new.

As a member of Team GB’s women’s hockey team, she was a gold-medal winner in Rio 2016 – converting the winning penalty in the final against the Netherlands – and then helped her team take bronze in Tokyo in the delayed 2020 Games three years ago.

Now, the Belper born-and-bred star has travelled to Paris to take part in her third Games, with GB’s opening group match taking place against Spain on Sunday (28th). She will once again captain the team, having taken on that role in 2018.

But she’s no less excited, nor nervous, than she’s been before.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 05: Hollie Pearne-Webb of Team England is closed down by Katie Doar of Team New Zealand during the Women's Hockey Semi-Final match between Team England and Team New Zealand on day eight of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre on August 05, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) : rf

"If anything the pressure is higher,” she said.

"When I went to Rio in 2016 it was the first time I’d been to an Olympics and even as a team we didn’t feel that much pressure as we weren’t favourites to win.

"But becoming Olympic champions naturally created more pressure and expectation to do it again in Tokyo, and even though it was a bronze medal there, once again this year we’re expected to at least medal in Paris.

"The fact is that pressure is a privilege as it emphasises how well we’ve done before. We’re playing opposition we’ve played before and each game is ‘just another match’ in many ways. You don’t tend to dwell too much on the fact that it’s obviously the pinnacle of the sport.”

Pearne-Webb, who had surgery earlier this year to deal with a long-standing back problem, plays her club hockey for Wimbledon in the Women’s England Hockey League, having previously played for Surbiton, Beeston, Cannock and her first club, Belper.

"My nephew will start playing at Belper Hockey Club in September,” she said.

"He’s only four but it’s great that he wants to play. I’m up in Belper most weekends and it still feels like home and the support they give me is fantastic.

"It’ll be amazing to be able to have family and friends in Paris watching us this time. We had to play in empty stadiums in Tokyo due to Covid but with these Games being so close and so many people travelling over, it’ll feel like a home Games for us.

"I’ve played plenty of hockey since the surgery so I’m raring to go. The fact I was selected this time having had injury problems made it that bit more emotional for me because for a while it was touch and go as to whether I’d make the squad.

"It’s my second Games as captain and I’m going there really focused on medalling and enjoying it, because it’s likely to be my last Games so it would be great to do well again.”

Pearne-Webb is one of the more experienced members of the GB squad, although there are others heading to their fourth Olympics as well as plenty at their first or second.

She added: “We’ve got a really good mix. There are six ‘first-timers’, ten going to their second, a few to our third and one to her fourth. There are also four of us who won the gold medal in Rio.

"It’s really exciting and unpredictable too, because we could win it but we could also be down the pecking order.”

GB are currently fourth favourites to take the gold medal, something Pearne-Webb is surprised about but also not fazed by given how their chances were rated before previous Olympics.

She said: “I’m actually quite surprised because our current world ranking wouldn’t have us anywhere near the podium.

“But before Rio, we were in poor form and nobody expected us to do that well, but we won it.

"Then before Tokyo, the rankings didn’t indicate we’d even get on the podium but we did.

"So this time we will just concentrate on playing as well as we can and trying to medal again.

"We believe we’ve got the capability in the squad to beat anyone. The Dutch are massive favourites but of the other top ten sides, anyone can beat anyone else. It’ll come down to who is best prepared.”

Pearne-Webb travelled to France last week, with the hockey teams going straight to the Olympic Village rather than to a holding camp as is the case with a number of other sports.

And she’s now hopeful she can continue to help improve the profile of the sport, particularly the women’s game.

She said: “There was a huge spike in interest after London 2012 and again after Rio, but I think there is always more that can be done to improve the women’s game, particularly from a funding point of view.

"But this year, Team GB has more women in its entire squad for the first time ever, which is fantastic and its great to be part of that.”