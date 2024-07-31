Alfreton swim star Jacob Whittle cherishes his experience at Paris Olympics

Jacob Henry Whittle after competing in the Men’s 100m Freestyle Heats.

Jacob Whittle will never forget going toe-to-toe with one of the planet’s greatest swimmers after an eye-opening experience at the Olympics.

The Alfreton star, 19, was unable to progress through his men’s 100m freestyle heat in a race including red-hot Romanian and recently-crowned Olympic champion David Popovici.

Whittle finished fifth as Popovici, who dramatically beat Team GB star Matt Richards to 200m freestyle gold by just 0.02s the previous evening, cruised to victory 0.55s in front of the Derbyshire swimmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Whittle cherished the experience of sharing a pool with precocious Popovici, 19, and has loved life in and around the buzzing athlete village.

He said: “It was a really good race, a tough pool, to swim in and I’m really happy with it.

“I really enjoyed the experience and competing against the best in the world.”

Whittle, who was the youngest Team GB swimmer in Tokyo three years ago, added: “It’s great, no complaints and great to be able to see people from other sports and that it’s not just us doing this .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s quite easy to be on your own in swimming so it's nice to see people in the same boat as us and speak to them.”