Nunn hits double hat-trick for Hollingwood Athletic

It was a day to remember in the Chesterfield Sunday League for Elliott Nunn. (Stock pic)

Elliott Nunn made the headlines this week as he hit a fantastic double hat trick for Hollingwood Athletic in Division Two of the Chesterfield Sunday League.

He scored on his debut seven days earlier and he was unstoppable as his six goals helped his side to an 8-2 win over Dronfield Wanderers. Eyam were also in act for the first time in a while and they beat Grassmoor Sports 4-1, Jack Tanfield scoring twice.

Up in HKL ONE Clowne Wanderers went top following a 4-1 win over Pilsley Community, Reece Clegg scoring twice, Sam Lonas and Liam Pritchard once. Tristan Brown hit a hat trick for Rangers as they beat Hepthorne Lane 5-2 and Brampton Rovers won 6-2 at Butchers Arms.

In HKL THREE Clowne Comets and Duke won big beating Tibshelf Community 7-0 and Killamarsh Juniors 6-0 respectively. Jack Smith and Owen Lester both scored twice for the Comets, Elliott and Ryan Daffin, Cole Oliver once. On target for Duke were Kyle Perrins twice, Tom Raybould, Dan Harper, Jordan Hensley and Lee Naughton once.i

In HKL FOUR Steelmelters won 4-1 at John Pye, Ben Copestake scoring a couple, Jason Bradley and Luke Noble once. Tupton Tap beat Walkers Wanderers 4-2 Robbie Jones, Craig and Jamie Marples and Brad Topham with the goals. Whitwell also won beating Spartans 3-1.

Two games in HKL FIVE were Grassmoor Sports Reserves won 2-1 at Spartans Reserves and Tupton thrashed Hasland Community 12-1.

Likewise in HKL SIX there were two games and Renishaw beat Courage Development 6-1 whilst All Inn won 5-1 at Woodthorpe Inn.

Shinnons Derbyshire Junior Sunday Cup hopes were ended as they lost 8-1 to Roe Cross Simmondsley.

In the Alma Cup HKL ONE title hopefuls Doe League faced a potentially tricky tie against HKL TWO leaders Brampton Moor Rovers however as it turned out they eased into the next round winning 7-0, Corey Burty hitting a treble, Josh Parfitt a brace and Perry Richards and Joe Newton one. in the Hutson Cup Pilsley Community Development beat Crown and Anchor 3-2, Dronfield Oak beat ElmTree 4-3 and Brimington Three Horseshoes beat Hasland Community Reserves 6-3.