More games played in Chesterfield Sunday League but rain still has a say

A number of games took place in the Chesterfield Sunday League after avoiding the heavy rain.

In HKL ONE the top two, Doe Lea and Killamarsh both won. Doe Lea's victory was a fairly straightforward one as goals from Cory Burton, Ross Etheridge, George Morris and Josh Parfitt saw them win 4-1 at Rangers. Killamarsh faced a sterner test against an impressive Hepthorne Lane side, goals from Reece Cutts, David Sills and Jake Hackford earning them a narrow odd goal in five victory.

Likewise in HKL THREE the top two also won. Leaders FC Duke just squeezed past Green Utd, beating them 2-1, Jordan Hendley and Joel Searson hitting the winning goals. For their part Gasoline eventuall prevailed 5-3 in their eight goal thriller with Shinnon. Josh Thomas began the game on the bench but firmly made his mark when he entered the frey by registering a fine hat trick being joined on the scoresheet by Danny Mason and Jordan Renshaw.

The only game in HKL FOUR saw John Pye record an emphatic 7-2 victory over Rose and Crown to go top on goal difference. Michael Mitchell-Bent was the star of the show, scoring four of the winners goals, Sam Davies, Jack Shaw and Adam Brightmore adding the other three.

Max Minshull was in blistering form for Tupton in HKL FIVE helping himself to five goals in his sides 5-1 win at Grassmoor Sports Reserves. Despite Tupton's excellant win Courage remain five points clear at the top following a 6-1 win at Poolsbrook Town in which Josh Dunwell scored twice, James Homan, Trent Jules, Jack Roddis and Buster Newsam once.

Creswell Black Diamond won big in HKL SIX, putting eight past Hasland Community Reserves, John McArdle and Kyle Turner both hitting trebles, George Evans and Jack Robertson adding a goal apiece. Courage Development were also winners, beating Tibshelf Community Reserves 5-3, Nathan Droniuk another man to grab himself three goals as Dan Fodolei and Joe Davis added one goal each.

in the Derbyshire Sunday Senior Cup Brampton Moor Rovers and Pilsley Community progressed to the next round beating Grassmoor Sports 3-1 and Hasland Club 4-1 respectively. On target for Rovers were Cameron Dovison, Michael Hunter and Ben Speed whilst Ryan Hadley, Adam Briggs, Jack Gibb and Tyron Macaskill hit the winers for Pilsley.

There was also a Junior cup tie which was won by Badger who beat Steelmelters 4-1, Dan Sipco scoring twice, Callum Gaunt and Charlie Kipling once.