Matlock Table Tennis League finishes on a high note

Ladies singles winner June Madeley

Matlock Table Tennis League celebrated a fantastic 2024-2025 season with a short AGM and an end of year presentation at the Cromford Community Centre.

Chairman Tony Gregory took a packed crowd at the community centre through the highlights of the year and forthcoming plans for next season that people would have to think about and consider.

With additional information from the treasurer Miles Offord and Vice Chairman Geoff Gill the good feel factor of the season was laid out for people to appreciate and applaud. A lot needs to be considered for next years league formation with teams desperate to remain in the top flight and the question of how to develop talented youngsters in a very competitive league needs to be addressed.

Many thanks need to go to the management committee for their sound fiscal and organisational skills in making this an even better table tennis season than last year. With a developing coaching system in place and a wide variety of competitions throughout the year for players to participate in and enjoy, the Matlock Table Tennis League is going from strength to strength.

Men’s singles winner Geoff Gill

Awards to winners on finals night completed a successful season with all age groups represented. A full photo gallery was completed by our roving reporter and these can be found on the Matlock Table Tennis League Website.