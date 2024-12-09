Late winner takes Chesterfield top of the league ahead of festive break

On the ball, man of the match Ryan Speed

Despite the blistering and baltic conditions that were presented on match day, second placed Chesterfield hosted top of the league Sheffield University Bankers, in what was set to be a great battle for the pole position in the league.

After coming back from a 2 goal deficit and then scoring 4 second half goals away at York in their previous match, there was a buzz in the dressing room before the game and the greens were motivated, composed and confident ahead of their biggest game of this season so far.

The first half was full of entertainment, with both teams receiving onslaughts of pressure from each other. Smooth and delicate passages of play beginning at the back with Chesterfield’s well-experienced Christian Battye and following through with talisman Ryan Speed picking holes in the Sheffield back line for the forward line of Jack Hartley, Harry Dukes & Luke Fishleigh to create problems and keep the Sheffield goalkeeper busy.

After a positive half-time team talk lead by coach Clive Morris and refined comments from Tasmanian star-signing Ned Paynter, Chesterfield were refuelled and ready to dig in for a gruelling second half. Unfortunately for the greens, against the run of play they conceded first to the league leaders by a pick, roll and goal from Sheffield’s striker.

Chesterfield were far from finished and did not shy away from the challenge they were faced with, and perhaps lasts weeks comeback gave them the belief that they could once again come back into this match from behind.

Chesterfield continued plugging away, and after taking control of the game the greens found the back of the net after a slick short corner routine straight off of the training ground was cutely deflected in by leading goal scorer Jack Hartley. With around 15 minutes still left to play, Chesterfield were eager to take all three points at home, and not settle for a draw.

After 1 or 2 big chances were not converted by Chesterfield and with time ebbing away, it looked at one point as though the win might come for Chesterfield and it just wasn’t to be. But, with only a couple of minutes left to play, the greens were awarded a penalty stroke, and a golden opportunity to take the lead and hold on for three points.

This opportunity was taken with relish by the skipper Jack Hartley who slotted the ball in the bottom left corner; a composed finish. The end was now in sight for Chesterfield, or so they thought, until immediate danger from Sheffield came as they won a penalty corner from the restart. However, Ben Curley in the Chesterfield defence made a superb block, and Chesterfield succeeded in holding on and taking all 3 points in gruesome weather.

Player of the match was awarded to midfielder Ryan Speed, winning countless tackles and unlocking the Sheffield defence at will throughout the whole game.