Hutson Cup takes centre stage in Chesterfield Sunday League

Pilsley Community Development celebrate after progressing to the Hutson Cup final after beating Courage on penalties. Pic: James Roddis.

There was high drama on Sunday as both semi-finals of the Hutson Cup took place at Staveley.

Both ties ended all-square after ninety minutes and were decided on penalties. Gareth Lewin put Pilsley Development ahead on fourteen minutes in their clash with Courage FC only for Josh Dunwell to level on sixty-one. Both sides had chances to win the game however it all ended up being decided by whoever held their nerve best as the game went to penalties. As penalty shoot out’s go they don’t come much more exciting than this one as Pilsley eventually won 9-8 to go through to the final where Tupton will await them.

In their semi Tupton took on Dronfield Oak in another close game that kept the good sized crowd well entertained. Richard Frost’s goal for Tupton was cancelled out and the game ended level at 1-1. Like the previous game the shoot out provided plenty of excitement with Tupton event came out on top to win 5-4.

In HKL ONE the leadership has changed hands on a regular basis with Doe Lea and Clowne Wanderers both topping the division at various times however on Sunday it was Brampton Rovers who moved into pole position on goal difference thanks to a 2-1 victory over Killamarsh.

Action from Pilsley Community Development's Hutson Cup semi-final win overCourage (grey). Pic: James Roddis.

There was a massive game in HKL TWO as Brampton Moor Rovers took on Eyam in a potential title decider and a Dan Keenan goal for Rovers handed them the victory to move above Eyam who have now completed their fixtures. There could be an unlikely twist in the tale however as with both sides being separated on goal difference if Rovers were to lose both their remaining two games heavily they could yet lose out, very unlikely given their excellent form this season. Brampton Victoria won the other game in TWO, beating opponents Dronfield Wanderers by the odd goal in five, Nathan Fletcher, Dan Hartshorne and Oliver Papworth with the winning goals.

Shinnon hit nine, Bolsover Town Seniors eight in HKL THREE. Killamarsh Juniors played second fiddle throughout against Shinnon as Luke Greaves ran them ragged, hitting four of Shinnon’s goals. Tom Suter and Rhys Wallhead joined in with two goals each, Gary Gilthorpe one. Town’s eight came against Tibshelf Community for whom Jacob Hopkinson’s excellent effort saw him bag a hat trick which turned out to be in vain as four goal Josh Nicholls superb display helped Town on their way to an 8-4 victory.

Congratulations to Walkers Wanderers who became HKL FOUR Champions on Sunday without kicking a ball! as the only side who could have beaten them John Pye were beaten 3-1 at Tupton Tap for whom Will Heggarty, Craig Marples and Brad Topham scored. You have to go back to the thirteenth of October last year to find a Spartans league victory but that dreadful run came to an end this week as a splendid Jay Carr hat trick earned them a 3-2 win over Steelmelters for whom Tom Keown and Luke Noble scored. Badger and Rose and Crown KR shared the points in a 1-1 draw, Daniel Cipco scoring Badger’s goal.

Two games in HKL FIVE saw Duke of Brampton beat Grassmoor Sports Reserves 5-2 whilst Elm Tree beat Spartans Reserves 4-0.

Renishaw completed their fixtures in HKL SIX with a 4-1 defeat to All Inn who as a result are three points behind Renishaw with four games left to play. Kyle Turner was in top form for Creswell Black Diamond hitting four of his sides goals in a 10-2 drubbing of Courage Development, Ethan Marsh and Kian Morris both scoring twice, Josh Marsh once.