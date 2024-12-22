Home is where the heart is in T & M Motors Snooker League

DUNCAN WARING ... 40 break

It was a case of home comforts in the quarter finals of the Bob McCartin Six Red Cup with all four teams on home baize progressing to the last four, mostly with a bit to spare as the T & M Motors Snooker League took a break from the regular programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clay Cross Brotherhood and Bolehill Institute met on Broadleys and the home team were off to an absolute flyer going 3-0 up in less than half an hour.Ian McKay and Graham Jones were in scintillating form, hardly missing a ball as they restricted their opponents to nine points between them with 54-5 and 37-4 verdicts.

With away players still in transit after the express start, the pair then teamed up for the first of the scotch doubles and started and finished the frame strongly with a run of 22 early doors and then a yellow to blue mop up ensuring-victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time the Bolehill pairing remained competitive in-between but ultimately to no avail.Simon Zoppi continued his decent start to the season by pulling one back with a 52-14 success but Duncan Waring's superb 40 break put the game to bed in the next for a 4-1 lead.

The visitors took each of the remaining (but academic) scotch doubles encounters to put a respectable tinge on the final scoreline at 4-3 and Ian Birks and Zoppi took some consolation with the highest pairs break so far of 28 (a missed pink preventing what looked likely to be a 41 clearance at one stage).

Elsewhere, Edgefold No1 (technically at home as first out of the bag) saw off the challenge of their No2 team 4-3 with the early frames shared between Richard Ferguson and Sean Thompson.Rob Muxlow and Steve Burton then nudged the league leaders 3-1 ahead, the latter with a pivotal black ball decider.Two more black ballers followed with Thompson and Josh Dakin pulling one back before Burton and Ferguson's 36-31 cliffhanger sealed the deal - the arrears were reduced once again in the academic last leg.

Alfreton Palmer Morewood No2 defeated six red specialists Belper Royal British Legion 6-1 with Jack Lowe (27 break) and Carlos Zaragoza (21 break) winning each of their singles and doubles legs with Mark Newby getting the sole reply for the Legionnaires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Tansley Potters also hit Crich Comrades for six after Jack Long had taken the first for the Tramwaymen on the black.Martin Lawrence (41 break) has proved a very dangerous reserve to have in their locker and his fourth frame victory put them on the cusp of victory before Steve and Joe Hawkins made sure in the first of the scotch doubles with a 41-25 triumph.

Ben Monk continued his flying form of late as he ran in breaks of 60,59,46,37 and 29 to progress to the second round of the Open Individual Handicap.