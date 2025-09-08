HKL Chesterfield Sunday League returns to action for the 2025/26 season

The Chesterfield Sunday League is up and running for another season.

The HKL Chesterfield Sunday League kicked off on Sunday, however there was action two days earlier as Doe Lea and Brampton Rovers met in the Chesterfield Hospital Charity Shield at the home of Staveley Miners Welfare FC.

A good sized crowd was in attendance to witness an exciting game which could have gone either way as two evenly matched sides took to the field. As expected this was a close game but in the end goals from Nico Degirolama and Adam Kimberley cancelled out Zack Robinson’s strike for Doe Lea to claim the trophy.

In the league in HKL ONE there was tension in the air at Clune Street as hosts Clowne Wanderers took on Rangers. This was a contest that could have gone either way but it was Wanderers who eventually prevailed, goals from Sam Lomas, Liam Pritchard and substitute Carl Longmore earning them an odd goal in five win, Leo Brown and Tristan Brown netting for Rangers. An equally tight game at Barnes Park went the way of visitors Langwith White Star thanks to goals from Sam Dockwray and Kian Tansley who earned their side a 2-1 victory in their first game in the league since moving from the Mansfield Sunday League.

In HKL TWO another side debuting in the league Tibshelf Seniors made a winning start as goals from Nathan Flint and Lewis Macaskill who both scored twice, plus a fifth from Sam Harris earned them a 5-2 victory over Hasland Club for whom Tom McTighe scored both goals. A five goal thriller between Hollingwood and Clowne Comets was won by the former as Dean Webster-Smith, Ryan Whittaker and substitute Adam Ward’s goals eclipsed Rhys Cunnington and Jacob Owen’s goals for Clowne Comets. There was little to choose between Shinnon and opponents Bolsover Town Seniors as Luke Greaves found the net for Shinnon, however a double strike from Josh Nicholls won it for Town.

Galaxy FC Vets began their HKL THREE campaign with a bang as they outplayed and outclassed John Pye, thrashing them 9-1. Dan Williams led the charge with a well taken hat trick with Dan Mason and substitute Ryan Finnegan adding two goals apiece, Dan Keenan and Ben Copestake one. Clay Cross Town made an excellent start beating Courage 5-0, Chris Hooper and Asher Banner scoring twice, Will Johnson once. Tupton Tap’s season began with a close 3-2 win at Industry thanks to two Matt Proud goals and a third in added on time from Dominic Collins. Killamarh Juniors Reece Cutts, Dan Phoenix and substitute David Singh’s three goals earned them a 3-1 win at Hepthorne Lane whilst Creswell Barnett and Espial drew 1-1, Barnets 65th minute goal from substitute Luke Harris being cancelled out five minutes from time by Kane Snell’s goals eclipsed.

Six goal Tupton got off to a flyer in HKL FOUR, beating Tibshelf Community 6-3 thanks to a Matt Bower treble, two from Max Minshull and one from Jake Brock. A goal each from Dan Brown, Michael Lettall and Craig Megyesi earned Green Utd a 3-1 opening day win over Spartans for whom Connor Smith scored. All Inn began with a 4-1 win over Chesterfield Town as Dronfield Oak beat Whitwell by the odd goal in seven.

In HKL FIVE there were nine goals scored in the game between Spire and Crown and Anchor, three by Spire, Josh Adam’s, Corey Cross and Sean Martin and six by Crown and Anchor, Lucas Owen and Tom Stevens, two goals each, Gianluca Beard and Ben Chapman one each. Creswell Black Diamond won 5-0 at Barlborough Rovers, Ethan Marsh and Kyle Turner both scoring a couple as Holmewood overturned a half time 2-1 defecit to win their game with Eastwood Albion 5-3, Bradley Walker with a hat trick, Ryan Brown and Ainsley Aaron Gee with a goal each. The other game in FIVE ended with a 2-1 victory for Renishaw ME over Hasland Community.

Matt Towndrow will remember the opening day as the day he hit five goals for Courage Development in a 6-3 win over Town FC in HKL SIX, Nathan Droniuk joining him on the scoresheet. Tupton Tap Reserves Josh Dale also had a great day as he registered a hat trick in his sides 3-1 win over Hasland Community Reserves. A solitary Theo Albanese goal proved to be enough to secure Spartans Reserves a victory over Chesterfield Town Reserves and the three points on offer. Woodthorpe Inn also hit the ground running with an opening day 2-1 victory over Brimington Three Horse Shoes, Oliver Hanbury-Smith and Josh Ward with the goals.