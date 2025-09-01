HKL Chesterfield and District Sunday League ready for season opener

Doe Lea take on Brampton Rovers in the annual Charity Shield as Chesterfield's Sunday League prepares for another season.

The HKL Chesterfield Sunday League returns for the 2025/26 season on Sunday with the annual Hospital Charity Shield Final being played two days earlier as Doe Lea take on Brampton Rovers at the home of Staveley Miners Welfare, the game kicking off at 7.30pm.

The league itself will be contested for by 63 sides over six divisions. Additionally as well as the Charity Shield there will be three domestic cup competitions, the Alma, Chatsworth and Hutson and clubs will also compete in the Derbyshire Senior and Junior and Hallamshire Cup.