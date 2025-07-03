Young Fulham central midfielder Matt Dibley-Dias has become the latest player to be linked with a move to Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old New Zealander, who is under contract at Fulham until 2027, is described as ‘technically gifted’, ‘capable of dictating a game from deep’ and ‘making lung-busting runs into the opposition's box.’ He is also said to have ‘an eye for the spectacular.’

Dibley-Dias joined Fulham from Brentford, has captained the under-21s and been named in matchday squads for Premier League games. He was named Fulham’s Academy Player of the Year in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was on loan at Northampton Town last season but made only three appearances due to injuries and returned to Craven Cottage in January. He was called-up to represent New Zealand's senior national team in two friendlies in October 2023 but had to withdraw because of injury.

Matt Dibley-Dias pictured in action for Northampton Town last seasn. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Former Northampton Town manager, Jon Brady, who signed him for the Cobblers, said last year: "Matt is good on the ball and he has a good engine. He is an athletic player who is mobile and who can get about the pitch but can also handle the physical side of the game.”

Dibley-Dias moved to England with his family as a youngster. He is eligible to play for New Zealand as well as England, Brazil and Portugal, due to the fact his father is Brazilian. His grandfather, Manoel José Dias, known as Manoelzinho, played for both Flamengo and then for Corinthians in the Brazilian League.

He could follow in the footsteps of Devan Tanton and Harvey Araujo, who both joined Town on loan from Fulham last season. Chesterfield are light in central midfield following the departures of Darren Oldaker, Ollie Banks, Jenson Metcalfe and Mike Jones. Ryan Stirk has arrived from Walsall but they still need reinforcements ahead of the new season which starts on August 2.

The Spireites get their pre-season campaign underway this Saturday away at Matlock Town.