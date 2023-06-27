The 21-year-old goalkeeper has joined the Spireites on a season-long loan from Everton.

He impressed on loan at Chester last season, recording 21 clean sheets in all competitions, winning the Young Player of the Season.

And Chester manager, Calum McIntyre, has spoken about him in glowing terms, saying he is one of the best loan signings the club has ever made.

Harry Tyrer.

“Harry Tyrer is going to have an unbelievable future and an unbelievable career,” he told Cheshire Live. “He is a talented goalkeeper, not in the context of the conference north but full stop.

“His contribution has been enormous this season, you can see his talent in every single aspect of his goalkeeping. The lad is going to play at a real level.

“He is a really good physical frame, he can take the pressure off us when, at this level of football, there are a lot of diagonal balls, long throws and set pieces.

“He is really good with his feet, makes good decisions and he also has a match-winning save in him. He has the ability to produce one where you say, ‘how have you saved that?’

“He will play at whatever level he wants to. That’s partly because of his obvious ability but also his commitment and personality.”

And it was not just his ability that impressed McIntyre.

“Harry has really immersed himself in the football club,” he continued. “The relationship he has developed with the fans, his team-mates and staff, and the way he is a part of everything we do is a real testament to him as a lad and a character.