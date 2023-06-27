The 21-year-old kept 21 clean sheets in 55 appearances in all competitions for Chester last season.

He also won Chester’s Young Player of the Season, voted for by the first-team staff, as they finished third in the National League North but lost out in the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On joining the Spireites, Tyrer said: “It feels amazing. It’s such a big club and I’m grateful to be here.

Harry Tyrer pictured in action for Everton.

“I’ve spoken to Paul (Cook) and he’s a great manager. He’s told me what the plan is for this club and I want to be a part of that.

“We want to be top of the National League and get promoted to League Two.”

Described as an ‘athletic’ and ‘commanding’ keeper, Tyrer, who is 6ft 3in, has been with his boyhood Toffees since the age of seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton rate him so highly that they handed him a new three-and-a-half year contract in January 2022.

Before his loan at Chester he was gaining experience in Everton’s under-18s and under-23s.

He has trained with Everton’s first-team and been part of 10 first-team matchday squads.

Tyrer signed his first professional contract in January 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spireites have been searching for a new number one this season after the departure of Ross Fitzsimons.

Tyrer is with the Chesterfield squad in their week-long training camp in Portugal.

Town fans should get their first glimpse of him in action in local friendlies at Matlock Town and Alfreton Town next week.

Everton director of football, Kevin Thelwell, said: “This loan move is another important step in Harry’s development, playing in a competitive league under a well-respected manager in Paul Cook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad