Young Chesterfield midfielder praised after scoring first goal for loan club against Oldham Athletic
The 20-year-old is on loan at Kiddy from Chesterfield for a month.
Hobson joined the Spireites in the summer from Alfreton Town but he has not made an appearance yet.
The attacking midfielder made his Harriers debut off the bench against Eastleigh last weekend and then he started and scored against Oldham Athletic on Tuesday night. Hobson arrived late in the box to sidefoot home to make it 1-1 but the Latics ended up winning 2-1.
On Hobson, Kiddy manager Russell Penn said: “He was excellent – front-foot, tenacious, and he had that quality.
"I knew he would score tonight. The way we were playing suited the way he played at Alfreton – very back to front, we had the two big lads up front, he landed on everything, and their two centre-halves who are full of experience, knew that they had a game tonight, to the point where they changed formation.”
Kidderminster, who won promotion last season, are bottom of the National League and are three points from safety. They next face Barnet at home this Saturday.