Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 21-year-old joined the Spireites from Alfreton Town in the summer but he is yet to make an appearance.

The attacking midfielder has now been loaned out to fellow National League club Kidderminster Harriers for a month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made his Kiddy debut as a second-half substitute in a 2-1 defeat at Eastleigh on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bailey Hobson. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“It is an opportunity for him to get some minutes,” coach Danny Webb told the DT.

"I think every player has got their own threshold of when they feel they are ready to go and play some games. Things are put to players when they are out of the team by the manager and as us and staff and sometimes it is a ‘yes’ and sometimes it is a ‘no’.

"Bailey has been a model professional. I think it is the first time he has ever been full-time as a footballer. He was a brickie. He shows that real workmanlike attitude to everything. He is so appreciative of the chance he has been given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This certainly isn’t the end of his time at Chesterfield. In time I think he will force his way in (to the Kidderminster) line-up, score some goals, and then come back here and help us get over the line.”

Webb explained that they give a lot of thought to which is the right club for a player and they are confident he will be looked after by the Harriers.

He added: "We had a couple of National League North clubs come in for him and ourselves and Bailey thought that he has worked so hard to get to this level, let’s just hold out and see if a National League club comes in. I think it is a good move for him, they are looking after him with accomodation and all that, so they are being really professional with it.