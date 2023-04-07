York City boss predicts Chesterfield will be 'tricky customer' in play-offs

The Minstermen ran out 3-1 winners at the Technique Stadium on Good Friday but Morton was impressed with the Spireites.

He said: “They (Chesterfield) came flying out of the blocks, moved the ball well, what a side they are in terms of individuals and the staff are top drawer as well. You can see why they are up there. They are going to be a tricky customer in the play-offs, I will tell you that now. Any other year they would be going on to win the league I think.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spireites started brightly and took the lead inside 20 minutes when Liam Mandeville curled home. At that point it looked like there was only going to be one winner but York equalised before half-time and scored two more after the break.

York City manager Michael Morton.

The win eases any relegation fears the Minstermen had before the game.

Morton continued: “You can see they (Chesterfield) are well-drilled. We just needed to hang in and stay in the game. We knew there would be moments, but we just didn’t take them, but what it did do was swing the momentum a little bit. We went into half-time a little bit disappointed that we had not got one or two goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad