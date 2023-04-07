Chesterfield's promotion hopes damaged by defeat to York City - how it happened

Ollie Banks in action against York City. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Liam Mandeville curled home his seventh goal of the season to put the Spireites ahead on 19 minutes but Olly Dyson equalised with an equally-impressive volley just before half-time.

A mistake from goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons allowed Michael Duckworth to drill in from distance on 51 minutes for the visitors.

Paddy McLaughlin added a third from the edge of the box on 73 minutes to send the Blues to their first defeat in eight games.

The damaging loss leaves Chesterfield in fourth but they now trail third-placed Woking, who at Dorking Wanderers, by three points with five matches remaining.

The win for York eases any fears of relegation for them and this was their first victory against the Spireites in 31 years.

Paul Cook named an unchanged line-up from the 0-0 draw at Maidenhead United last Saturday. Akwasi Asante was back in the squad for the first time since January 28 after a groin injury. He and Brandon Horton replaced Tyrone Williams and Ryheem Sheckleford on the bench.

Former Spireites player, Alex Whittle, who departed last summer, started for York, but there was no place for another ex-Town defender in Fraser Kerr. Danny Rowe, on loan to the Minstermen from the Blues, was not allowed to play as part of the terms of his move.

The Spireites made a decent start to the game, winning three early corners, but there were no clear-cut chances for either team until Mandeville’s opener on 19 minutes.

A well-worked corner routine involving Jeff King and Ryan Colclough found Mandeville in space and he curled the ball into the top corner for his seventh goal of the season.

On the half-hour mark the Minstermen came close to equalising twice in a couple of minutes. First, with Ollie Banks down injured after being struck by the ball, Dyson’s long-range strike clipped the outside of the post. The next opportunity was a big one but Shaq Forde, on loan from Watford, blazed over the bar when well positioned. With eight goals in 15 appearances, he would have backed himself to have done better.

The next chance fell to Town and after some nice play between Colclough, Laurence Maguire and Andrew Dallas, the ball was worked to Mandeville but he did not quite catch his shot properly and it was a comfortable save for Ryan Whitley.

Chesterfield were then let off the hook when Fitzsimons was caught in possession and, with an open net to aim at, captain Lenell John Lewis’ struck wide from about 25 yards.

But the visitors were deservedly level just before half-time when Dyson controlled a headed knockdown before arrowing a beautiful volley into the far corner - the first goal the Spireites had conceded in almost four-and-a-half matches.

Six minutes into the second-half York took the lead when Minstermen drilled in from distance after a mistake by Fitzsimons. The home stopper tried to mop up at the back but his pass went straight to the York man.

Chesterfield responded strongly with Colclough and Ollie Banks going close.

But with 20 minutes remaining York were still in front and that forced Cook into a double change as Asante and Joe Quigley replaced Dallas and Paul McCallum.

But before the substitutes had any chance to make an impact York scored a third when McLaughlin found the bottom corner from the edge of the box.