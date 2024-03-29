York City boss praises 'unbelievable result' against Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Minsterman, who were just above the relegation zone before kick-off, came from a goal down at half-time to overcome the champions on Good Friday.

The Spireites took an early lead and had chances to go further in front but the hosts were much-improved after the break.

“It is an unbelievable result,” Hinshelwood said.

York City manager Adam Hinshelwood.

"We played an unbelievable side – you can see why they are champions so early. Some of their football is great to watch.

"Paul Cook, I have got so much admiration for the job he has done.

“We said to the players at half-time that we are not in a position to give up at any moment. We felt that if we could get one and get the crowd behind us we could get a bit of momentum and we certainly got that.

"I said to the players at half-time that we needed to show more quality in the final third. I thought we go into the final third well at times in the first-half but against these teams you can’t be as wasteful as what we were.

"I think Rory (Watson) kept us in the game – if we go 2-0 down in the first-half then we would really be up against it.”

There was a lengthy stoppage before half-time after Thierry Latty-Fairweather was stretchered off after colliding with Ollie Banks.

Hinshelwood added: "He was feeling a bit of pain in his neck and going down to his back. We are all praying it is nothing too serious.”

A later statement from York confirmed it was positive news.

They said: "Thierry was sent to hospital as a precaution following the 43rd minute incident, but has now been cleared of any injury.