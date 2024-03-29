Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joe Quigley gave the Spireites the lead on seven minutes with a close-range finish on his 100th appearance for the club.

But Maz Kouhyar cancelled it out early in the second-half and then Dipo Akinyemi turned the scoreline around with 20 minutes remaining.

The Blues sealed the title and promotion last weekend but they still have their sights on reaching 100 points in their remaining games so despite their success this season this loss will still be a disappointment.

Joe Quigley gave Chesterfield the lead against York City. Picture: Tina Jenner

Town need just one more away win to make it a club record 13 but the wait goes on for that achievement.

There were four changes for Chesterfield from the 3-0 win against Boreham Wood with Ryan Boot, Darren Oldaker, Ollie Banks and James Berry replacing Harry Tyrer, Mike Jones, Liam Mandeville and Michael Jacobs. Ryan Colclough (ankle) and Will Grigg (hamstring) missed out due to injury.

York, who are on their third manager of the season, came into this clash just two places and two points above the relegation zone but they had won their last two.

York’s top goalscorer Akinyemi had the ball in the net early on but the offside flag went up long before he lobbed Boot from distance.

Quigley gave Chesterfield the lead on seven minutes when Armando Dobra and Banks exchanged passes on the edge of the box, the former then drilled across goal, and Quigley was there to guide it home on his 100th appearance for the club.

The Spireites had a strong shout for a penalty for handball rejected when Berry burst through and shot towards goal but referee Elliot Bell ignored the appeals. Paul Cook was still fuming at the decision as the game went on and he was booked for his protests.

Just before the half-hour mark Quigley should have done better with a close-range header from a Tom Naylor cross but his attempt was straight at goalkeeper Rory Watson.

Just like the last two away matches, the home side were targeting Chesterfield's high defensive line, but their final or finish was lacking, with Akinyemi dragging one effort wide.

Town had two more chances to grab a second goal as Dobra’s drilled shot was saved by the legs of Watson, who also saved well from Berry, who ran through on goal again.

There was a stoppage in play for 10 minutes before half-time when York’s Thierry Latty-Fairweather had to be stretchered off after colliding with Banks in the air.

At the start of the second-half, Boot made a great reaction save from Billy Chadwick to keep Chesterfield’s lead in-tact.

The match started to open up as Dobra was denied by a flying save from Watson and then Jamie Grimes was forced to make an important block down the other end.

The hosts drew level 10 minutes into the second-half when Akinyemi slid Kouhyar in and he made no mistake to make it 1-1.

Chesterfield tried to respond but Watson was again equal to Dobra’s volley from the edge of the area.

But York went in front with 20 minutes remaining when Akinyemi slotted in after taking on Grimes in the area.

Chesterfield pressed for an equaliser but they could not find one as glorious sunshine turned to a downpour before the full-time whistle.

The Spireites return to action on Monday at home to Kidderminster Harriers.

Chesterfield: Boot; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton (Mandeville, 82); Oldaker, Naylor; Dobra (Cook, 90), Banks (Hobson, 85) Berry; Quigley.