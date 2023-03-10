News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Yeovil Town boss Mark Cooper assesses Chesterfield threat

Yeovil Town boss Mark Cooper says his team will have to be at their best if they are to get a result against Chesterfield.

By Liam Norcliffe
23 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 8:56am

The Spireites in fourth host the Glovers, who are just above the relegation zone, on Saturday.

After a nine-game winless run the Blues have recorded two successive victories, while Cooper’s men won their first game in eight last time out against Eastleigh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Chesterfield, Cooper said: “They have got some really good players, certainly in forward areas. They have got some good ball-players so we will have to be really good with the ball ourselves and make sure we have plenty of it because the more of the ball we have the less chance the opposition will have to score - simple.

Yeovil Town manager Mark Cooper.
Yeovil Town manager Mark Cooper.
Yeovil Town manager Mark Cooper.
Most Popular

“We know we will have to play really well there to get a result.

“Their last two games at Gateshead and Southend were decent performances and from having a bad spell they have now stepped into a good spell but it is all about on the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They have got a brilliant manager, staff and an amazing set of players so the recipe for that, eventually, with solid recruitment, good facilities, good manager, and support from above, you get success.”

Heavy snowfall has put the game in doubt and Chesterfield have asked for volunteers to help clear snow from the pitch.

Cooper added: “We will deal with the weather now. Is it on? Is it off? We can only focus on what today brings and prepare as well as we can.”

ChesterfieldSpireitesBluesEastleighGatesheadSouthend