Yeovil Town boss Mark Cooper assesses Chesterfield threat
Yeovil Town boss Mark Cooper says his team will have to be at their best if they are to get a result against Chesterfield.
The Spireites in fourth host the Glovers, who are just above the relegation zone, on Saturday.
After a nine-game winless run the Blues have recorded two successive victories, while Cooper’s men won their first game in eight last time out against Eastleigh.
On Chesterfield, Cooper said: “They have got some really good players, certainly in forward areas. They have got some good ball-players so we will have to be really good with the ball ourselves and make sure we have plenty of it because the more of the ball we have the less chance the opposition will have to score - simple.
“We know we will have to play really well there to get a result.
“Their last two games at Gateshead and Southend were decent performances and from having a bad spell they have now stepped into a good spell but it is all about on the day.
“They have got a brilliant manager, staff and an amazing set of players so the recipe for that, eventually, with solid recruitment, good facilities, good manager, and support from above, you get success.”
Heavy snowfall has put the game in doubt and Chesterfield have asked for volunteers to help clear snow from the pitch.
Cooper added: “We will deal with the weather now. Is it on? Is it off? We can only focus on what today brings and prepare as well as we can.”