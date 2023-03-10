The Spireites in fourth host the Glovers, who are just above the relegation zone, on Saturday.

After a nine-game winless run the Blues have recorded two successive victories, while Cooper’s men won their first game in eight last time out against Eastleigh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Chesterfield, Cooper said: “They have got some really good players, certainly in forward areas. They have got some good ball-players so we will have to be really good with the ball ourselves and make sure we have plenty of it because the more of the ball we have the less chance the opposition will have to score - simple.

Yeovil Town manager Mark Cooper.

“We know we will have to play really well there to get a result.

“Their last two games at Gateshead and Southend were decent performances and from having a bad spell they have now stepped into a good spell but it is all about on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have got a brilliant manager, staff and an amazing set of players so the recipe for that, eventually, with solid recruitment, good facilities, good manager, and support from above, you get success.”

Heavy snowfall has put the game in doubt and Chesterfield have asked for volunteers to help clear snow from the pitch.