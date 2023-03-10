Chesterfield are due to host Yeovil Town on Saturday (3pm) but heavy snowfall overnight has put the game in doubt.

Temperatures are predicted to increase on Friday but will drop well below freezing again this evening.

Fourth-placed Town will be keen to get the fixture on after picking up some momentum following two successive wins. But a decision on whether the game can go ahead or not will have to be made in reasonable time to allow Yeovil’s team and fans to make the long journey from Somerset.

The Spireites said in a statement on Friday morning: “We are appealing for volunteers to come to the stadium to help clear snow from the pitch.

“We have a quantity of plastic shovels and wheelbarrows but others would be useful.

