Writing appears to be on the wall for promotion-winning Chesterfield defender

The writing appears to be on the wall for Chesterfield defender Branden Horton.

The left-back was left out of the matchday squad on Saturday against Horsham despite the Spireites being allowed to name nine substitutes. His only appearance this season came against Manchester City under-21s in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

The 24-year-old made 30 appearances last term, helping Town win the National League in style. His performances led him to signing a new contract in January until summer 2025 but it looks like his days at the Blues are numbered.

Horton was not included in Chesterfield’s official squad list which clubs have to lodge with the EFL which means he is not registered to play in league games. Many expected him to get some minutes against seventh-tier Horsham but he was left out completely.

The defender, who potentially could get a runout against Grimsby Town in the final trophy group match, is in his third season at Town after signing on a free transfer from Doncaster Rovers.

Manager Paul Cook has spoken recently about players having ‘levels’ and that unfortunately fan favourites have to move on sometimes.

He explained: “One of the hard parts for all managers, and one of the big things I have learnt over my time as managing, is levels for players. For example the three clubs - Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town - they all got promoted on the back of winning so many games but they go in the Premier League where winning a game is so tough. I think teams are finding it more tough now by stepping up levels.

“The hardest part for any manager is changing players and overturning players that have done well for you. We had it with Joe Quigley and we all love Joe Quigley. Stockport and Wrexham have both gone through it as they have progressed through leagues. I think for any team who progresses through leagues it will always be difficult.”

He added: “We wanted to get promoted and we have done that. We have got lads in the squad who have helped us do that, and we have got to make sure that as we progress as a club that we are giving everybody the correct opportunity to play, to establish themselves to see if they can do it as this level, but also mindful that the club wants to go forward and that can be difficult because it normally means that some fan favourites - Jeff King, for example - who was a massive favourite at our club and he was so popular in the staffroom as well - but you move on and clubs don’t stand still for anyone.”