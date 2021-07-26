Paul Mullin, pictured playing for Cambridge, has signed for Wrexham.

WREXHAM

The Red Dragons have made a massive statement by signing last season’s League Two top goalscorer Paul Mullin.

The 26-year-old, who was also named League Two Player of the Year, scored 32 goals in 46 games as Cambridge United secured promotion to League One.

Mullin, who has signed a three-year deal, was available on a free transfer and had been linked with a move to the Championship.

Wrexham have also snapped up centre-back Harry Lennon, 26, on a free from Southend United.

STOCKPORT COUNTY

The Hatters have netted highly-rated Manchester United under-23 defender Will Fish on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old made his senior debut for the Red Devils against Wolves on the final day of the Premier League season earlier this year.

He has captained the under-23s side and is an England youth international.

Meanwhile, midfielder Tom Walker, 25, has returned to Stockport after a successful loan spell at the club last season.

He joins after leaving League Two Harrogate Town by mutual consent.

NOTTS COUNTY

The Magpies have made a triple signing.

Former Manchester City and England youth captain, Ed Francis, 21, has joined on a two-year deal. The midfielder has spent the last 11 years at City’s academy.

Fellow former Manchester City man Aaron Nemane, 23, joins Francis at Meadow Lane after leaving Torquay United. The winger has penned a two-year deal.

And experienced former Football League central midfielder, Matt Palmer, 26, has bolstered Ian Burchnall’s squad.

Palmer has played more than 200 times in the Football League and won promotion with Burton Albion, Rotherham United and Swindon Town.

TORQUAY UNITED

Last season’s play-off finalists announced seven new signings all on the same day.

Goalkeepers Marcin Brzozowski and Mark Halstead, defender Ali Omar, midfielders Tom Lapslie, Dan Martin and Keelan O'Connell and striker Klaidi Lolos have all joined following a number of exits from the Gulls.

BARNET

The Bees have signed midfielder Serhat Tasdemir, 20, on a season-long loan from Peterborough United.

DOVER ATHLETIC

Watford goalkeeper Adam Parkes, 21, has linked up with the Whites on a season-long loan.