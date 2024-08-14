'Without disrespecting anybody...' - Derby County coach gives Chesterfield verdict

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derby County coach Richie Barker claimed the Rams should have beaten Chesterfield by a bigger scoreline.

Armando Dobra fired the Spireites in front but the hosts hit back with a superb strike from Liam Thompson before Kayden Jackson notched the winner in the second-half to send Paul Warne’s men through to the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Dajaune Brown had some good chances and Kenzo Goudmijn hit the crossbar, but Dobra and Bailey Hobson also had openings themselves.

Derby’s assistant head coach, Richie Barker, said: "I thought in the first-half, in possession, we were excellent. A little bit all over the place and scrappy out of possession. But I thought the number of chances we created and the football we played was excellent. So overall a pleasing night really.

Derby County assistant manager Richie Barker. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"I think they (Chesterfield) scored with their first shot and with us from giving the ball away, they are the little details we have been talking about. For five minutes or so it looked like they were feeling sorry for themselves but we got back into it with a brilliant goal. And then after that we had a number of chances. Without disrespecting anybody, I thought we should have won the game a little bit more comfortably really.”

He added: “We are pleased to get through and win the game. It was a testing game. Chesterfield brought a good few thousand and it created a good atmosphere and a good game to watch.

"As well as winning, it was about giving people minutes, giving people opportunities, and resting a couple. In terms of sharing the minutes out tonight that was really important.”